Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $31.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertiv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.22.

NYSE:VRT opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.44. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $27.81.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,751 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 30.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vertiv by 17.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Vertiv by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

