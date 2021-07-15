Dev Ittycheria Sells 299,400 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 299,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $28,517,850.00.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 100,400 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total value of $8,200,672.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of -747.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.88.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Datadog by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,074,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,737,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Datadog by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

