Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,516 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Devon Energy by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 125.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

