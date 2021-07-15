DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 138 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 261,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $242.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $181.93 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $224.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $477,279.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,640 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 398,089 shares of company stock worth $95,197,996. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

