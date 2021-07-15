Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,940 by Barclays

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,940 ($51.48) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,570.59 ($46.65).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,487 ($45.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £81.52 billion and a PE ratio of 72.65. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,419.05.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders bought a total of 11 shares of company stock valued at $37,242 over the last 90 days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.