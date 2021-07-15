Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 472,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $68,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after buying an additional 582,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,307,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 799,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,360,000 after purchasing an additional 162,678 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,010,000 after buying an additional 124,955 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 919,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,683,000 after buying an additional 104,132 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

AZPN stock opened at $143.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.93 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,833 shares of company stock worth $10,018,540. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

