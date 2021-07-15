Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.74% of Morningstar worth $71,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $262,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Morningstar by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Morningstar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,740,886 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,214,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,009 shares of company stock valued at $64,366,238. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $248.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $150.98 and a one year high of $270.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.