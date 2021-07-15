Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.63% of FactSet Research Systems worth $74,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $335.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

