Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $72.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.84% of The Brink’s worth $72,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCO opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

The Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

