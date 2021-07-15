Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,829 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,254,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $71,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

