Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DIISY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DIISY opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

