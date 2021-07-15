DistX (DISTX) Price Up 45.7% Over Last 7 Days

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DistX has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar. DistX has a market cap of $20,865.09 and $38,851.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00114761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00151724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,885.54 or 0.99871132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.97 or 0.01002207 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

