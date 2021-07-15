Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docebo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.38.

DCBO stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. Docebo has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

