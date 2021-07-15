DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Hits $0.0366

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 15th. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $562,631.31 and approximately $85.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00025178 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002980 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001256 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About DogeCash

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,383,261 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

