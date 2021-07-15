DOGGY (DOGGY) Hits Market Cap of $20.44 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $20.44 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00111339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00151010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,970.05 or 1.00071086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,076,394,967 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

