Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$57.35. Dollarama shares last traded at C$57.24, with a volume of 206,601 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOL. Barclays increased their target price on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$54.97. The company has a market cap of C$17.41 billion and a PE ratio of 29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

