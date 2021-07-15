Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $446.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $446.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $442.84.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $485.32 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $491.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.