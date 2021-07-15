Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $515.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $466.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $442.84.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $485.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.78. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $491.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

