DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Up 5.8%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 376,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,194,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

DOYU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83 and a beta of 0.77.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 122.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 46.4% during the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 191.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 1,630,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 58,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

