Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.51. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$22.90, with a volume of 121,067 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.72.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.60.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.