DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 1,027.6% Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00041247 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007538 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003054 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

