Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.49% from the stock’s current price.

DCT has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.19.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,256.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,590. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

