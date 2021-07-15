Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

DRE stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.47.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

