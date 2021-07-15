Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CFO Purchases $63,000.00 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00.

NYSE:DNB opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.11. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

