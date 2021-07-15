DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.
Shares of KTF opened at $12.46 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
