DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Up 1,512.5% in June

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 1,512.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of KSM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,086. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $12.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 193,617 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,732,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

