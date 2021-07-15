DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Up 1,512.5% in June

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 1,512.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of KSM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,086. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $12.83.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
