DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 239.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,606 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

