Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.52

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $1,371.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,805.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,919.80 or 0.06036081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.13 or 0.01440429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00397578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00136153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.15 or 0.00623019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00404551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00316714 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.