E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Price Down 5.1% After Earnings Miss

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 79,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,062,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.78).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETWO. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,289.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,758,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,704,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $37,358,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

