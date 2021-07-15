Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get Eargo alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Eargo stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34. Eargo has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.29.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eargo will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,019 shares of company stock valued at $42,404,019 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.