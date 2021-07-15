Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 79.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.