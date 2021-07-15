Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on DEA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 79.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.