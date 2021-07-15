Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells $108,600.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $108,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.58. 11,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,866. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.