Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of EBCOY stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06. Ebara has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

