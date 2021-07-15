Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,931 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,857,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,903,000 after buying an additional 536,968 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

