Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 30,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,774,000 after buying an additional 1,068,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.