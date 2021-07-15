Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) PT Set at $20.85 by Barclays

Barclays set a $20.85 price target on Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EFGSY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.85.

Shares of EFGSY stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

