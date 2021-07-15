Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.39. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 350,195 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $25.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Emerson Radio by 14.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 134,007 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Radio during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Radio during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.