Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Up 705.3% in June

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 705.3% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Emgold Mining stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,408. Emgold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Emgold Mining
