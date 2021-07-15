Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.