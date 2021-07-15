Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.4% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $265,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $3,657,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,814,499 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,078,194,000 after acquiring an additional 347,947 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 51,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,295 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $282.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $283.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

