Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.40. Enable Midstream Partners shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 6,106 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.