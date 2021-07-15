Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $80.47. Encompass Health shares last traded at $79.69, with a volume of 327,300 shares trading hands.

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

