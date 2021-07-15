Endurant Capital Management LP Has $11.41 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 3.0% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.95.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $395.06. 30,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,168. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

