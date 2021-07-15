Endurant Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,230,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $6,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.86. 380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,080. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.87.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

