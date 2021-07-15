Endurant Capital Management LP Sells 151,753 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Endurant Capital Management LP reduced its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,753 shares during the quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,200,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,308. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.