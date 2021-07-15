Endurant Capital Management LP Sells 15,617 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Endurant Capital Management LP decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,617 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.9% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after acquiring an additional 505,094 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,136 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,557,254 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

