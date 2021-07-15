Endurant Capital Management LP Takes $4.52 Million Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,339,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 1.98% of Mereo BioPharma Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 115,053 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at $20,220,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at $15,148,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,365,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,501 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 581,500 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MREO. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,077. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

