Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 52.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up about 3.0% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.83. 64,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,943. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.47 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $229.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.