Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Sells 20,440 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,440 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Plug Power by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. 928,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,837,268. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

