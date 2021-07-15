Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 3.8% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $289.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,089. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

